“Crime in Clearwater County” is a monthly feature series consisting of crime stories published in past issues of the Clearwater Tribune, from as far back as the early 1920s.
Spelling, grammar, and punctuation have been left as they originally appeared. This story is taken from July 27, 1950
Bill Moreland, one-time ridge running hermit who gave himself up recently to answer to charges of blowing up a Potlatch Forests, Inc. bulldozer, was bound over to district court Thursday by Justice Chas. W. McEachron.
The former watchman at camp T who was the object of two-week manhunt appeared without an attorney at a preliminary hearing and was remanded to the custody of the sheriff on $5000 bail pending fall term of court.
George Beardmore, attorney for the company, and V.L. Holloway, sheriff outlined the fact that a crime had been committed and that they had reason to suspect Moreland who had made threats against the company and its personnel. Moreland had been discharged in May, several weeks before the explosion on June 25. He gave himself up at Headquarters, Idaho on July 7.
When asked if he had any statement to make, Moreland strayed away from the complaint to discuss the fact that he had notified the state game department that PFI camps were eating elk meat out of season. He also made some charges that the game wardens and trappers stole beaver out of season.
He asked the sheriff why they did not find any paper in which dynamite was wrapped, if that was the explosive used to blow up the bulldozer.
He had admitted both in court and to logging superintendent Howard Bradbury that he might have been traveling through the Camp T area, explosion site, at the time of the incident.
PFI officials believe that the former hermit who has worked for them for several years is mentally unstable but is still able to distinguish right from wrong. The hermit spent 10 years or more living like an animal except during winter months when he would break into forest service cabins to get food, clothing and shelter. Federal charges were never pressed and he was turned loose after his initial arrest in 1946.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.