“Crime in Clearwater County” is a monthly feature series consisting of crime stories published in past issues of the Clearwater Tribune.
Spelling, grammar, and punctuation have been left as they originally appeared.
From Clearwater Tribune Jan. 22, 1970
William Mendenhall, 29, of Montana, is being held in Clearwater County jail on $3,000 bail, following his apprehension Friday on the charges of stealing $8,000 worth of copper wire from Burke Electric in Ahsahka. The theft of the copper, contained on five spools, had been reported to the sheriff the day before. Nearly one-third of the copper has now been recovered by authorities.
The search for Mendenhall started Thursday evening when two Orofino men, Elmer Crowe, Jr. and Irvin Waters, found two spools of the copper while chopping trees on land off old Ahsahka Grade.
While being pursued by authorities, 200 pounds of copper was thrown from the pickup, in which Mendenhall was apprehended Friday at a roadblock near Lewiston.
After receiving the call Thursday afternoon from Crowe and Waters, sheriff’s authorities went to the scene and waited until after midnight when a pickup approached the area and stopped. After spotting the officers the driver took off at a high rate of speed with the sheriff calling for them to halt. After they failed to do so officers fired two shots at the pickup’s tires.
Authorities pursued the truck to Cavendish and learned later a state police had stopped a pickup matching the description at Kendrick after the driver failed to heed a stop sign at a highway intersection from Southwick.
