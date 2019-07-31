U.S. Senator Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) is announcing town meetings across Idaho during the months of August and September. Crapo, who has previously held town meetings in all 200 of Idaho’s incorporated cities, is continuing his plans to visit unincorporated areas of the state as well. The August and September meetings extend that schedule.
Crapo says he will discuss several initiatives he has undertaken as Chairman of the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee.
Topics include investigations of the personal data of Americans being gathered against their wishes, as well as new privacy and financial concerns driven by the actions of corporations such as Facebook. He will also discuss his legislation to limit robocall phone calls, summarize the country’s new job creation, the economy and tax reform and the record number of federal judges being approved by the U.S. Senate.
Crapo will discuss those issues and others before the Senate with the Idaho Falls City Club on Aug. 8. He will also honor Latah County Sheriff Richard Skiles on September 4th with his Spirit of Idaho Award for helping residents of a mobile home park amidst a local disaster event. He will present the City of Carey will a Congressional Record Statement in honor of Carey’s Centennial.
Crapo’s schedule is enclosed. All unincorporated town meetings last 30 minutes.
Tuesday, Sept. 3, 1:30 p.m. Ahsahka North Fork Café, 56 North Fork Drive
2:30 p.m., Cavendish Evergreen Fire Department, 3149 Middle Road.
3:30 p.m. Crescent/Linden Cedar Ridge Community Center, 1563 Cedar Ridge Road, Crescent.
4:30 PM Leland Blair Farms, 15401 Blair Hollow Lane, Kendrick.
