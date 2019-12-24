Pursuant to Clearwater County Zoning Ordinance Article XIV § 1405, the Board of County Commissioners of Clearwater County, as governing board, will hear the recommendation action on the below action item, on Monday, Jan. 27, at 8:30 a.m. in the Commissioner’s Office located in the Clearwater County Courthouse, 150 Michigan Avenue, Orofino.
The commissioners shall have 30 days to consider the request, and by majority vote shall adopt or reject the request, or may schedule a subsequent public hearing.
The Clearwater County Planning and Zoning Commission held a public hearing on Dec. 18, 2019, regarding amendment referenced item (20190129), a request by the Clearwater County Planning and Zoning Commission to initiate the repeal of the Clearwater County Subdivision Ordinance #34 (CCSO) and repeal of the Clearwater County Zoning Ordinance #35B (CCZO) and replace with the Clearwater County Land Use Ordinance by the adoption of an ordinance following the procedures as established in CCSO Article XIII and CCZO Article XIV.
The purpose of the request is to update the existing ordinances into one ordinance to be compatible with formatting, remove conflicting definitions and procedures, and retain all provisions that apply to Clearwater County land use regulations for the requirements for zoning, subdividing, variances, waivers, amendments, administration, and enforcement.
The Clearwater County Planning and Zoning Commission, as recommending board, request the governing board to adopt a resolution adopting the Clearwater County Land Use Ordinance.
For any additional information, please contact the Clearwater County Building and Planning Department at 208-476-4815 or email bp@clearwatercounty.org, or the Board of County Commissioners of Clearwater County Office at 208-476-3615 or email commissioners@clearwatercounty.org.
