The Clearwater County Planning and Zoning Commission will hold an open public hearing on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 6:30 p.m., in Courtroom 1 located in the Clearwater County Courthouse, 150 Michigan Avenue, Orofino, Idaho.
Clearwater County Planning and Zoning Commission, as recommending board, will make a recommendation for the below agenda Action Items:
A Zoning Conditional Use request by Luke Dammerman, President Dammerman Enterprises, LLC, dba Twin Oaks Building Solutions, to allow commercial use in the existing building known as the Tall Pine Cabin and on the property.
This property zoned F-2, the Medium Density Rural District, is located in Section 1, Township 36 North, Range 1 East, at 10270 Highway 12, an Orofino address in Clearwater County, ID. This property is located within the Orofino Area of City Impact.
The commission will elect the Chairman and Vice Chairman from the membership at the first meeting of the Commission each year, pursuant to Article III § 301, By Laws of the Clearwater County Planning and Zoning Commission.
Oral testimony will be received at the open hearing. Speakers may be limited to five minutes and may not relinquish their time.
Written comments are accepted and need to be directed to the Building & Planning Department, 150 Michigan Avenue, PO Box 586, Orofino, ID, 83544, faxed to 208-476-8994, or emailed to bp@clearwatercounty.org. For any other questions or concerns, contact our office at 208-476-4815.
