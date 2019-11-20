Clearwater County Planning and Zoning (P&Z) Commission will hold an open public hearing on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 6:30 p.m., in Courtroom I located in the Clearwater County Courthouse, 150 Michigan Ave.
Clearwater County Planning and Zoning Commission, as recommending board, will make a recommendation for the following agenda action item:
A request by the Clearwater County Planning and Zoning Commission to initiate the repeal of the Clearwater County Subdivision Ordinance #34 (CCSO) and repeal of the Clearwater County Zoning Ordinance #35B (CCZO) and replace with the Clearwater County Land Use Ordinance by the adoption of an ordinance following the procedures as established is CCSO Article XIII and CCZO Article XIV.
The purpose of the request is to update the existing ordinances into one ordinance to be compatible with formatting, remove conflicting definitions and procedures, and retain all provisions that apply to Clearwater County land use regulations for the requirements for zoning, subdividing, variances, waivers, amendments, administration, and enforcement.
Oral testimony will be received at the open hearing. Speakers may be limited to five minutes and may not relinquish their time.
Written comments are accepted and need to be directed to the Building and Planning Department, 150 Michigan Avenue, PO Box 586, Orofino, ID 83544, faxed to 208-476-8994, or emailed to bp@clearwatercounty.org.
For any other questions or concerns, contact our office at 208-476-4815.
