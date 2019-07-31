The Clearwater Planning and Zoning Commission will hold an open public hearing on Wednesday, Aug. 21 at 6:30 p.m. in Courtroom 1 located in the Clearwater County Courthouse, 150 Michigan Ave. Orofino, ID.
Oral testimony will be received at the open hearing. Speakers may be limited to five minutes and may not relinquish their time.
Written comments are accepted and need to be directed to the Building and Planning Department, 150 Michigan Ave., PO Box 586, Orofino ID, 83544, faxed to 208-476-8994, or emailed to bp@clearwatercounty.org.
For any other questions or concerns, contact our office at 208-476-4815.
Clearwater County Planning and Zoning Commission, as recommending board, will make recommendations for the following Action Items:
(SD20190069) A Class C Subdivision request by PotlatchDeltic Land and Lumber, LLC, to divide approximately 41.63 acres into four lots: Lot A would measure 11.86 acres, Lot B would measure 11.92 acres, Lot C would have 9.64 acres, leaving Lot D with 8.21 acres.
This property, zoned F-1 the Low Density Rural District, is located in Sections 23 and 24, Township 36 North, Range 3 East, off of Upper Fords Creek Road near Hilltop Lane, Orofino addresses in Clearwater County, ID.
(BL20190077) Craig Kernan and Roger Kinyon request a boundary lot line adjustment to adjust the lot lines of Lot 30 and Lot 34 as shown on the recorded flat of Elk Meadows Subdivision following the process outlined in CCSO Article II § B: Subdivision.
This property is zoned F-1. the Low Density Rural District, located in Section 3, Township 37 North, Range 1 East, at 395 Aspen Lane, Lenore addresses in Clearwater County, ID.
