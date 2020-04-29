Idaho Farm Bureau Federation members will distribute 1,100 50-pound bags of potatoes to food banks across North Idaho beginning Monday, April 27.
County Farm Bureau organizations from throughout North Idaho pitched in to come up with the money to purchase the potatoes from East Idaho.
An almost complete shutdown in purchases of potatoes and potato products for restaurants and other foodservice channels due to reaction to the coronavirus outbreak has caused some pain for potato growers and processors, who suddenly have a lot more supply than demand.
“We wanted to help out the potato industry, which has been impacted by the outbreak and has a glut of potatoes, while at the same time help supply food banks with an important product,” said Bob Smathers, an IFBF regional manager in North Idaho who is coordinating the project. “There is a big demand up here for food and that demand has increased over the last six weeks.”
