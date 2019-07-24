How would you like to be part of a volunteer organization dedicated to civic pride, enhancement of our children’s future and making sure our community has a wonderful time at our yearly celebration? Would you enjoy seeing the joy and sense of fulfillment when a child is awarded actual cash for their blue-ribbon drawing of the family pet, or paid a few hundred bucks for their prize-winning hog? And as an added bonus, you also have a chance to make sure the county taxpayer is getting the biggest bang for the buck. If that might interest you, please read on.
After several recent retirements, the Clearwater County Fair Board is looking for members to share the responsibility of putting on our many annual events. In conjunction with the University of Idaho Extension Office and our local 4-H groups, we sponsor the County Fair, Livestock Show & Sale and the Horse and Dog Shows. We are also mandated by our elected County Commissioners to oversee maintenance of the Exhibition Hall and Livestock Barn at the Orofino City Park.
Board member’s duties are quite nebulous and you can be as busy as you want to be. Other than the Chairman, Vice-Chair, Secretary/Manager and the Treasurer, who have a few added jobs, our members are obliged to attend Board meetings for one to two hours on one weeknight per month beginning in March through October. Board members are also tasked with sharing the management duties during the four days of the Fair and Lumberjack Days in mid-September. Basically, we follow a plan that has been in the books for years and gets tweaked as we make improvements. It’s certainly not brain-surgery and there’s not much experimentation when operating under a public budget and other constraints. The Board is financed by the county taxpayer so there is no fund-raising involved.
The only real qualifications required are an enthusiasm for our 4-H programs (and the kids they serve), and a desire to see our county citizens get the best Fair they can expect. Also, you must be a Clearwater county resident, pass a background check and be approved by the Commissioners.
If this sound like something you might be interested in please call our Chairman, Diana Colgan at 208-476-5108 with any questions you have.
