Lindsay Creek Vineyards has named the Clearwater Valley Fire Districts Auxiliary (CVFDA) as the March recipient of it’s “Corks for a Cause” non-profit.
Every month Lindsay Creek Vineyards in Lewiston names a non-profit organization for their “Corks for a Cause” night at their winery where they give a percentage of their receipts for the evening to the chosen non-profit and then also allows the recipient other means in which to promote and help raise money for their cause.
On Thursday, March 24, 6-9 p.m., Clearwater Valley Fire Districts Auxiliary will be having a Fun night of Fundraising at the winery with live music, food and drink. Entertainment will be provided by the Kelly Woelf Fellowship with smooth, easy listening blues instrumentals featuring Michael Kelly on electric guitar and Kevin Woelf on the trumpet.
There will be award-winning wines, beer, non-alcoholic drinks and small plate appetizers along with a silent auction fundraiser to help top off your evening of fun. So, mark your calendars, grab your friends and neighbors and carpool into Lewiston for a Fun night of Fundraising to help support the firefighters and fire districts of the Clearwater Valley. Proceeds go to help supply food and hydration for our area firefighters for the first 24-48 hours before Clearwater-Potlatch Timber Protective Association and/or the Idaho Division of Lands is on scene to take over.
Lindsay Creek Vineyards is located at 3107 Powers Avenue in Lewiston. Just take the east exit off the round-about on Thain in the Orchards and go about 2 ½ miles and you are now at Lindsay Creek Vineyards beautiful tasting room. If you can’t make it to Lindsay Creek Vineyards for this fun event, your donations may always be sent to CVFDA at P.O. Box 8, Orofino, ID 83544.
The mission of the CVFDA is to provide support, and aid for the fire districts of the Clearwater Valley with much needed supplies and equipment to help make the job of our firefighters easier and safer.
CVFDA is also available during fire incidents to supply food and beverages for the crews within the first 24 hours as they battle our area wild-land and structure fires along with supporting area fire victims in their immediate time of need.
