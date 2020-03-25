We are aware of the current events with COVID-19 and are constantly talking about what we think is best for the community.
Planning is under way for the Annual Community Clean-up and Arbor Day activities, organized by the Orofino Chamber of Commerce. This event is set for Saturday April 25 at the Orofino City Park. Activities will begin at 7 a.m. and will end with a BBQ in the park at noon.
Anyone who interested in helping make our community greener and cleaner is asked to contact the Executive Director, Jordyn Howell, at the Orofino Chamber of Commerce (208) 476-4335 or by email: director@orofino.com.
If any group is interested in doing some Beautify Orofino projects during our Community Clean-Up event please specify your interest in doing so and we will advise you where those can take place.
Thank you for helping keep Orofino a beautiful place to live!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.