Just a reminder, the Clearwater Memorial Public Library will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29. There will be no Story Time this week.
The December Story Time schedule is now available at the library and on the CMP Library Home site.
The Library has applications for Toys For Tots. Applications must be turned in by Nov. 29.
Stop in and see the display this month of Fossils, Minerals and Gemstones, courtesy of Julie West.
Happy Thanksgiving to all!
