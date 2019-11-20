Family Reading was a success last week with several families participating. Each child that attended received a new book of their choice. We hope to do more of these kind of events in the future once the new expansion is open.
The children’s expansion is coming along with windows recently installed and waiting on the door and roof work to be completed. This section will add an additional 430 square feet to the children’s area. The large expansion area adds 2,784 square feet.
The last story time of this month will feature TURKEYS of course! Friday at 10:30 and 2 p.m., all ages are welcome to attend.
Please note we will be closed Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29 for Thanksgiving.
Adults be sure to sign up for our Thanksgiving Bag of Books Give away. Drawing will be done on Wednesday, Nov. 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.