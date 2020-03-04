Welcome March! Spring is just around the corner! Story Time kicks off this Friday at the Clearwater Memorial Public Library (CMPL) with Windy Days! Although the children’s room is still closed, Story Time will meet as scheduled at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.
We are getting close to finishing that part and hope to get the shelves and books back in place before too long. Thank you for your understanding. We do have a supply of books available to the children, on carts near the circulation desk.
This month we will be celebrating Dr. Seuss’s birthday as well as other authors with March birthdays.
March is also Women’s History Month. Our glass display this month will feature a sports memorabilia collection from James Jordan. If you have a special collection you would like to share, contact Susan at the library, 208-476-3411.
The Book Club will meet Wednesday, March 25.
The author of the month is Ernest Hemingway. Read any book of your choice by the author and we will discuss a bit about them all.
Don’t forget to SPRING AHEAD one hour on Saturday night!
