Welcome June. We now have curbside service available to our patrons at Clearwater Memorial Public Library (CMPL)! Books can be requested from OUR LIBRARY on line or call us with your requested books. Once the order is ready, we will contact you and let you know when you can pick it up. Keep in mind, that only books, magazines and audio materials from our library are available at this time. Library materials that were checked out and not overdue when we began the stay at home order, the Valnet library consortium have moved the due dates to June 20, 2020. This gives our patrons more time to return items. We ARE accepting returns now, through the drop box at the front door.
We are NOT accepting ANY DONATIONS at this time.
At the CMPL Board meeting on Monday night, they voted to allow Pierce residents to apply for an out of district CMP library card. This will enable them to have access on the Valnet services.
During our Free Grab Bag of Books, we gave out 657 bags. The “surprise” bags had a variety of books, and several of our patrons told us they have discovered a whole new genre they wouldn’t have read otherwise!
Inside the library, great things continue to happen … painting, carpeting and continual cleaning to welcome everyone when we receive the “All Clear”!
Thank you so much for your continued support, patience, and understanding.
