Our Summer Reading Program, in its third week, is all about THE MOON. Story Time and Crafts will be Wednesday and Friday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
I recently discovered a cool FREE app you can download on your phones called, Sky View Lite.
Once loaded, you hold your phone up to the sky at night, aim it at a star and it will tell you the name of the star and show you the constellation group (if any) it is a part of. Very fun!!
Our rotating display this week is about water safety, courtesy of Dworshak Army Corps of Engineers. As the summer warms up, lots of time is spent in our beautiful surrounding rivers and lake. Make sure you know the water, know your limits, and wear a life jacket.
