Our Summer Reading Program is wrapping up this week. For all participants who have successfully given three reports during our program, you are invited to a party at the Riverside Bowling Alley!!
It will be Friday, Aug. 2 from 10 a.m.-12 noon.
If you plan to attend, please let us know by Thursday the 1st, we need a final head count.
New for our patrons, we have a list posted of new and upcoming items available at the library. You can place a hold on these new items to checkout as they are processed and ready for circulation.
August book club will meet on the 21st to discuss The Golden State, by Ben Winters.
