Back to school greetings, from the all of us here at the library! We hope everyone will have a great year! We will be CLOSED on Monday, Sept. 2 for Labor Day.
Story Time continues on Fridays. Aug. 30 is our last this month and the theme will be ice cream! I know Krista has some great stories and a really fun craft planned. She offers two times to accommodate your schedules, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. PLEASE NOTE: BEGINNING IN SEPTEMBER – the morning Story Time session will be at 10:30 NOT 10 a.m. September’s first meeting will be Friday the 6th and the theme is Barn Animals.
For a complete list of September themes, check out our Library home page or stop in for a flyer at the circulation counter.
The Book Club will meet on September 25 to discuss CRESCENDO by Allen Cheney. Meetings remain at 2 p.m. in the annex behind the library. Our fall reading list is available on our home page under Events & Programs, or you can stop into the library for a flyer.
We now have tickets available for the annual Octoberfest at the High Country Inn.
Two times available to choose from: Saturday, Sept. 28 at 6 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 29 at 4 p.m. Cost is $40 per person with all proceeds going toward our library expansion.
