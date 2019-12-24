This past week, the children’s room expansion received the outside siding, insulation, an emergency fire door and heating/AC is being installed. After the holiday there will be a temporary wall in the children’s room, while finishing work continues. The children’s room will still be very available, just a bit cozier for the time being. Thank you for your patience as our progress continues!
Story Time will meet on Friday, Dec. 27 with the theme being “First Day of Winter”. They meet at 10:30 and 2 p.m., all ages are welcome.
Next week we will close at NOON on Tuesday, Dec. 31 and will be closed ALL DAY on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. Happy New Years to all!
We are all saddened to learn of the passing of Jill Lynch. She was a former Director here at the library and a good friend to us all. Her quiet, kind manner will be missed by so many.
