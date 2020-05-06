With the library being closed, lots of work has gone on behind the scenes!
Improvements are happening throughout the existing library as well as the expansions on both ends.
Shown are views into the enlarged children’s section as well as the new quartzite counter which has finally been brought in from the parking lot.
Thanks to all who are still sending in donations, we are so close to meeting our goal.
A major expense will be the parking lot and we still hope for help with it. We are crossing our fingers that our exciting project will be wrapped up by the end of 2020!
