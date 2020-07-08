It’s July! Hope you all had a safe holiday weekend. I was happy to view the fireworks from the far bleachers of the logging show arena. With very few people there, I was stretched out on the bench and enjoyed the show! Next year I will take a pillow.
The Clearwater Memorial Public Library remains closed to the public. However we are continuing our curbside delivery for books, magazines, movies and audiobooks. You can call us with a request or put a hold on an item through our Valnet site. We are not able to get books from other libraries at this time, we are still restricted to only our items. We do continue receiving new items and have posted a list on our front door of new items available.
We now have two storytime stories available to watch on our FB page and hope to release more in the future. Take care and enjoy summer in our beautiful neck of the woods!
