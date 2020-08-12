Looking for something new to read? Check out The Big Library Read, The Darwin Affair. It is now available on your OverDrive. Readers have unlimited access, with no waitlist, to the eBook and audiobook formats until August 17.
We had a good response for the first of our weekly craft kits for kids! This week’s theme is the color GREEN and all things in a pond! Included in the kits are materials needed to make the kit and a black and white copy of what the finished product will look like. Also included is a book list of available books you can request and check out to accompany the theme. Call ahead to request a kit and any books you would like and we will have them ready for you to pick up. 208-476-3411.
Next week the theme is Turtles! Book lists for that theme are available now!
We are now offering limited patron computer usage. Call ahead to make an appointment. Patrons will be given 45 minutes to use the computers. Printing is NOT available, masks are required. More information available when you call to make appointment.
