Due to the coronavirus the Clearwater Memorial Public Library (CMPL) remains closed. HOWEVER, starting this week, we are offering FREE Grab Bag of Books!
These books have been withdrawn from our system. Each bag of assorted books will be marked for reading levels, kids, and adults.
We ask that you please observe social distancing and wait six feet apart, not crowding the tables at the front entrance.
PLEASE DO NOT OPEN AND SORT THROUGH THE BAGS!
Once you select a bag, Do Not Return these items to the library. We will continue to replenish as long as we can, so check daily.
We will resume curbside service as soon as possible.
THANK YOU for your continued support and understanding.-CMPL Staff
