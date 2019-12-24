The perfect gift for someone special...is a gift for the library expansion in honor of this person, made out to the Clearwater Memorial Public Library (CMPL) Foundation.
These cards are available at the circulation desk in the library, and one of our friendly staff will gladly help you with your gift purchase!
Time is also growing short for contributions to the library foundation to earn the extra Idaho tax credits for the year 2019!
Please help establish a legacy for our community’s future and support the Clearwater Memorial Public Library!!
