A Message to Patrons of the Clearwater Memorial Public Library
It is deep regret that the CMPL Foundation Board announces that in accordance with health-saving measures being undertaken for the community, that the following planned events are being postponed:
*Third Annual Charter Members Meeting scheduled for Friday, March 20
*High Tea at Downton Abbey scheduled for April 4.
At the present time a date is not set for these two important events, however, we hope that the present health crisis will be ended soon, and activities in our community can resume. The foundation is still accepting memberships for Support Members, (see submission form in this issue) and reservations can still be put on a list for the tea for any of our patrons who are interested, by calling Jo at 208-476-7570. We hope to reschedule the tea as soon as we have an “All Clear!”
