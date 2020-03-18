Due to the Coronavirus, the library is closed to all foot traffic until further notice.
Please knock on the door to pick up holds or return items.
They will be taking phone calls during their regular hours to request books with curbside service.
Thank you for your patience during this unprecedented time.
