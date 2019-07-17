Authors, writers and self-publishers are invited to the meeting of the Clearwater Writers Guild Thursday, July 25 at 3 p.m. in the annex at Clearwater Memorial Public Library in Orofino.
The group is a part of Igniting Innovation and adopted the name Clearwater Writers Guild.
Those who love to write, have thought of publishing their own material, are self-publishing, or just have a story they dream of writing, are invited to meet with this group of local folks that have the same desire.
The meeting is free and open to the public.
The group has been sharing information, resources, experiences, and are helping critique each other’s work. The agenda is somewhat informal, but please bring ideas of topics to discuss and share insights, as well as examples of written work and questions.
They also meet the second Thursday at 4 p.m. in the annex.
Have questions, contact Nancy at 208-476-0733 or Ardith at 208-827-6367.
