Clearwater Writers Guild is cancelling their meeting Thursday, March 26.
The group usually meets on the fourth Thursday of each month in the annex at the Clearwater Memorial Public Library.
All public meetings at the library have been cancelled until further notice.
Those who have questions may contact Nancy at 208-476-0733 or Ardith at 208-827-6367.
