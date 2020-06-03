Jo Moore was the winner of the Clearwater Valley Hospital and Clinics (CVHC) Auxiliary quilt drawing, held May 18 at the CVHC Auxiliary meeting. The CVHC Auxiliary would like to thank everyone for their support, it was greatly appreciated.
All proceeds from the quilt will be used for the benefit of the Clearwater Valley Hospital and Clinics. The auxiliary members thank Mary Margret Davis and Donita Powers for donating the quilt for their fundraiser of 2019-2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.