The Clearwater Valley Hospital Auxiliary is having a fundraiser for a beautiful handmade quilt donated by Mary Margret Davis and Donita Powers.
The quilt is approximately Queen size with Red, White and Tan colors and measures approx. 76” by 92”.
The winner will be drawn at the CVHC Auxiliary meeting held on May 4, at the Ponderosa Restaurant Conference Room. You do not need to be present to win. Tickets will be on sale until April 30.
The quilt will be on display at the various locations around town. Right now it is located at the Lewis Clark Credit Union (LCCU) located at 234 Johnson Ave., Orofino.
Tickets will be available at this location or from any hospital auxiliary member.
All proceeds will be used for the benefit of Clearwater Valley Hospital and Clinics.
