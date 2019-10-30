Members and guests of the Clearwater Valley Hospital Auxiliary will meet next Monday, Nov. 4 at the Ponderosa Restaurant, with lunch served from 11:30 a.m. and the meeting beginning at noon. November’s featured speaker will be Jonathan Hoyt, Orofino’s new Fire Chief. This should be a very interesting meeting as attendees will learn about the mission and duties of our fire department, which depends on many volunteers to keep our community safe and fire-free.
The Auxiliary would like to invite anyone who is interested in being involved with the needs of our medical community, as well as staying apprised with what is going on in this valley where we live, work, socialize, and volunteer our time.
If you are interested in knowing more about our auxiliary organization, feel welcome to call Jo Moore at 208-476-7570. You can meet new friends at the CVHC Auxiliary meetings!
