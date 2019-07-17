The Clearwater Valley High School Class of 1969’s 50th Class reunion will be held on Friday, July 26 – Saturday, July 27. We will participate in the Kooskia Day parade by entering a float. Please be at CV elementary at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 27 if you would like to ride on the float. If you are a member of the 1969 class, and are interested in attending, please email cvrams1969@ gmail.com
The class will also be hosting an open house at the CVHS cafeteria on Saturday, July 27 from 12 noon until 3 p.m. We are inviting all CV alumni, friends and family to stop in and visit and share old stories and memories.
If you have questions please send an email to cvrams1969@gmail.com
