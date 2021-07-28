The “Clearwater Tribune’s Look into the Past” is a monthly feature series consisting of interesting past articles published in the Clearwater Tribune.
Most spelling, grammar, and punctuation have been left as they originally appeared.
A Look into the Past, from Clearwater Tribune, July 27, 1961
Dozerman braves fire- saves tower
An undisputed hero among those that fought on the Mason Butte fire was Louis “Wimpy” Green who manned a Ponozzo Bros. dozer to save the 100-foot wooden lookout tower from burning.
Chief Warden A. B. Curtis said that he asked Wimpy to save the tower, and the dozer man kept charging the fire with fresh loads of dirt although he could barely see from the intense smoke and heat.
Although fire burned down the cabin used by the lookout, Green stayed put where 99 out of 100 men would have fled, and poured the coal to the D7 with no thought of personal safety.
He literally pushed the fire away from the top of the Butte and although “guy wires were tangled from Hell to breakfast, the tower still stands,” Curtis said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.