“A Tribune Look into the Past” is a monthly feature series consisting of interesting past articles published in the Clearwater Tribune.
Most spelling, grammar, and punctuation have been left as they originally appeared.
This month’s article was taken from the Clearwater Tribune, Nov. 6, 1936
WOMAN’S DEATH RECALLS HISTORY
Alice Fraser Cope Was One Of First Five Pupils in The County Schools.
The death of Alice Fraser Cope at Harrison, Ida., Sunday caused reminiscences of Clearwater county’s early gold rush history on the part of some old timers and natives of this section who were just kids at the time David M. Fraser, Pierce merchant, was murdered by Chinese and the Chinese were hanged by a mob while enroute to Rathdrum, Ida., for trial.
Mrs. Cope was born at Pierce, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Fraser, was educated there and in the Whitman school in Lewiston. She resided in the latter place until her marriage to Ralph W. Cope, who survives and is engaged in business at Wallace.
Was One of First Pupils
Miss Fraser was one of the first five pupils to attend school in Pierce. The class also included John Gaffney, Sr., father of Edward Gaffney; Frank Gaffney, Sr., father of county assessor Frank Gaffney; John T. Molloy, all of whom have passed away, and J. M. Molloy, now residing in Orofino. Eva Yantis was the first teacher. In those days Pierce was a thriving mining town of several thousand inhabitants which included a large number of Chinese. The school building was located about where the Chris Johnson garage now stands.
J. M. Molloy told us he was about nine years old at the time of the Fraser murder and resided in Lewiston. Frank Gaffney and Edward Gaffney have recounted the story to numerous friends after having been informed of the affair by their fathers. The event happened before they were born.
Incentive for Murder
Two motives were given for the murder of Fraser, a storekeeper at Pierce, who was also a gold merchant. One story is to the effect that Indians brought farm produce to Pierce and sold it to Chinese miners for gold dust which they took to Fraser’s store and exchanged for clothing and other merchandise.
Some of the gold dust happened to contain brass filings and because Fraser so informed the Indians and stopped this source of revenue for the Chinese miners it constituted the incentive for his murder. The other story was to the effect that Fraser paid more for the Indian’s gold than Chinese merchants and they put him out of the way for this reason.
Killed on New Years
Anyway, the story goes, Fraser’s place was entered on Chinese New Year’s (we don’t know the date) when a big celebration was in progress at the old mining town. He was shot and put up a powerful battle against his assailants before he gave up the ghost.
While suspicion was directed against five Chinese it was impossible to definitely fix the crime on them in any ordinary manner. Hence, a white man who could understand the Chinese language was brought down from Spokane. The five Chinese were arrested and placed in jail at Pierce and the white man, pretending drunkenness, was put in with them.
While supposedly lying on the jail floor in a stupor he overheard the entire story of the murder from the prisoners as they discussed it among themselves. A sixth Chinese was involved, but had disappeared from Pierce immediately following the killing.
Mob Hangs Prisoners
With evidence obtained by the Chinese interpreter it was decided to move the five prisoners to Rathdrum for trial. In those early days what is now Clearwater County was known as Shoshone County and the seat of government was in the Coeur d’Alenes somewhere. A deputy sheriff was sent to Pierce to move the prisoners for trial. Several guards were hired to aid the deputy. The party started from Pierce with the prisoners in a wagon, the guards following on horseback.
At the top of the hill on the old original Pierce divide road the party was met by a mob of about 200 white men dressed up as Indians. They took charge of the prisoners and sent the guards back to Pierce and then hanged the five Chinese. Members of the party came from Lewiston, Mt. Hope, near Grangeville, and the Pierce-Weippe-Fraser country.
Nothing was ever done about the hanging as far as bringing members of the so-called mob to justice was concerned. But it is understood that Uncle Sam had later to pay out about $25,000 over the affair, because the Chinamen did not have the opportunity for a fair and impartial trial.
Following her father’s death Alice Fraser was adopted by Jasper Rand, an early day attorney and county commissioner of Lewiston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.