“A Tribune Look into the Past” is a monthly feature series consisting of interesting past articles published in the Clearwater Tribune.
Most spelling, grammar, and punctuation have been left as they originally appeared.
This month’s article was taken from the Clearwater Tribune, April 29, 1982
“Unattainable” Dream Of Modeling Comes True
By Cloann McNall
Karen Bird-Goodwin, married and the mother of two young sons, has seen the fulfillment of a seemingly unattainable ambition..to be a fashion model. Last August she was shopping in the Woman’s World Shop in Portland, OR, when a clerk spotted her and asked if she would consider modeling for the store. Woman’s World specializes in clothes for the larger sized woman and when they held their show in November Karen was there. The trip was a Cinderella experience of fittings, hair-dos and make-up magic.
Blonde, blue eyed and beautiful, Karen, who teaches pre-school in Orofino, was considered by some to be in the top ten of the 40 custom sized ladies who modeled. Encouraged by this, Karen returned for the March show armed with a photo collection and appointment schedule with modeling agencies and fashion coordinators. She said the response was good.
Custom size modeling is a relatively new field and the need for professional models is growing. “I felt people were interested in me for future shows as I am somewhat limited by location,” she said. There are basically two types of modeling, runway and print work (catalogs, ads, magazines, etc.). The runway is more fun because of the audience but print work would be challenging and pays better which is a consideration due to commuting expenses.
Karen, whose sons are 8 and 5, said the most exciting thing about the modeling is not the glamour but the fact the fashion industry is beginning to realize that not all women are meant to be a size 5. Beautifully designed tailored clothes are now available for the larger women..at least there is more to life then polyester and tent dresses! Two fashion magazines are now out: BBW (big Beautiful Women) out of California and It’s Me! Put out by Lane Bryant in N.Y. It’s Me! Runs a reader/model contest with the winner being featured in the magazine. The vivacious Karen has entered the contest and was notified that her pictures had been received and were being considered. Along with fashions the magazines deal with make-up, health tips, and most importantly self-image.
The confident, optimistic blonde says she believed each person is born to a time and place for a purpose and perhaps she was born in Sept. 1949 to be a part of this exciting fashion revolution.
Karen is the daughter of Ruth and Bill Bird of Greer. Her mother Ruth is a nurse at Clearwater Valley Hospital and deals in antiques at Dusty Trunk at Greer. Her father, Bill, is the County Engineer and former Clearwater County Commissioner. *
