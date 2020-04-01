“A Tribune Look into the Past” is a monthly feature series consisting of interesting past articles published in the Clearwater Tribune.
Most spelling, grammar, and punctuation have been left as they originally appeared.
This month’s article was taken from the Clearwater Tribune Jan. 13, 1944
American College of Surgeons puts Orofino hospital on its list.
An outstanding distinction came to the Orofino hospital for the year 1943 when for the first time in its history the institution was placed on the provisionally approved list of American College of Surgeons.
The announcement, received here this week, show that the Orofino institution is now one of 14 on the approved list in Idaho.
Approval for the hospital is provisional. The hospital has been granted acceptance and is endeavoring to complete fulfillment of requirements but for acceptable reasons had not yet been able to do so in every detail at the time of survey.
Requirements
Fundamental requirements for an approved hospitals are varied. As listed by the College of Surgeons, they include well operated physical plant, clear set-up of organization and responsibilities, responsible governing board, competent administrator, efficient staff, organized medical staff of ethical, competent physicians and surgeons, adequate diagnostic and therapeutic facilities, adequate medical records, regular conferences of administrative and medical staff’ “scientific spirit allied with humanitarianism.”
Approved hospitals now include St. Alphonsus, St. Luke’s and Veterans in Boise; L.D.S. and Sacred Heart, Idaho Falls; St. Joseph’s, Lewiston; Mercy, Nampa; General and St. Anthony at Pocatello and Providence at Wallace. Listed as provisional are Nampa Samaritan; Orofino; Wallace and Twin Falls hospitals.
