A Look into the Past is a monthly column running in the Clearwater Tribune. This article was first printed in the December 17, 1949 issue.
Assurances that the state bureau of highway swill begin immediate construction work to set up a temporary bridge across the Clearwater River at Greer are being carried out by the state department of highways.
Bridge construction crews under the direction of J.C. Sheely. Lewiston state bridge superintendent, Tuesday night had completed removal of the debris of the fallen span and were moving in timbers from Schmidt’s mill to erect a temporary span.
Victor Valentine, Seattle, construction foreman for the firm building the new Lewiston Bridge is aiding with the new construction which will entail four timber bents at 20-foot intervals to support a wooden truss superstructure. The timbers will be put in on mud sills and later concrete poured around them to keep them in place. Traffic is expected to be using the new span within a week or 10 days. Later a fin boom will be swung out to the concrete pier to keep high water debris from collecting on the log uprights.
Full Capacity
The new span will have the full 15 ton carrying capacity of the remainder of the old span. Mr. Sheeley said. The state department is now working on plans for a permanent new bridge which will be adequate to handle the loads going in to the Clearwater county area.
A 112 foot span of the steel and concrete structure collapsed about 8:50 a.m. Thursday when a heavily laden truck and bulldozer crashed through to the rocky bed 25 feet below.
Most of the concrete pier supporting the span was left standing and kept the bridge’s 250 foot central span intact.
A vital transportation like in the county, the bridge was on state route 11 and its failure halted school bus travel to Orofino, stage traffic as well as varied merchandise and lumber hauls. More than $1,000,000 worth of lumber and logs is hauled over the bridge annually for the Fraser, Weippe, Pierce, and Headquarters area. *
