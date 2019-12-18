The Clearwater Tribune’s “A Look into the Past” is a monthly feature of articles published in past issues.
From The Golden Road to Adventure Second Addition by Vincent W Cawton
Weippe
There’s history connected with Weippe. Lewis and Clark, when they traversed the Northwest in 1805-1806, visited the meadows. They heard the Indians refer to “We-ippe,” and in their diary, mention is made of the fact. It was learned that We-ippe, translated meant grassy valley.
About 1863, when Pierce was a flourishing community, Ed Hammond located on the meadow midway between Greer and Pierce. He was the first postmaster there, although at that time, it was only a sub-postoffice of the established one at Pierce.
About 1870 Hammond and Pat Gaffney petitioned for a post office, naming Weippe as the town. The permit was granted and Weippe was on the map. In olden days, the settlement was known as the “Milk Ranch.” A man named Magoon operated a dairy there, and it was the first drop-off place for mail and humanity, a sort of go-between to the mines.
A. M. Roberts sold 160 acres of meadow land to the townsite company organized in 1913 and the incorporators also purchased from R. J. Anderson his ranch and mill holdings at Weippe. The town was officially born.
A railroad was to be induced to handle the tonnage created by logging. The streets were to be 80 feet wide; alleys 16 feet in width. The townsite owners worked night and day to induce people to settle at Weippe, and succeeded.
The railroads never came, but splendid highways and roads traverse the district and Weippe is able to get its products to market without trouble.
This is a section of rich agricultural land, it has vast timbered resources and the greatest alfalfa growing section in the United States. Weippe had much to offer its visitors besides the find friendly people that one meets.
Here are the meadows trod by the feet of Lewis and Clark, by the Shoshone girl “Sacajawea,” by the greatest of all the Indian chiefs “Joseph” of the Nez Perce Tribe on his heart-breaking retreat in 1877. Yes, there is history connected with Weippe. And Weippe is proud of its part in the building of the West.
