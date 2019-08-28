Librarian Gives Rules, Hours
This month’s “Clearwater Tribune’s A Look into the Past” article originally ran in the Oct. 13, 1949 issue.
Library Gets Good Reception dedication ceremony marks opening.
A small crowd marked a big occasion at dedication ceremonies held at 2 p.m. Saturday, when Orofino’s new memorial library was opened to the public.
Emery Noble, library board chairman, presided and called upon J.B. Gardner, who represented the city in the place of Mayor C. O. Portfors, for the opening address. Other speakers were Mrs. S. F. Swayne and Erie Wheeler, local VFW post commander.
Mrs. Swayne gave some background connected with the writing and publication of “Great-Grandfather in the Honey Tree,” a new book written by her and her husband. She presented the library with an autographed copy.
Mrs. Stanley Pearce, librarian, is registering library patrons.
More Contributions
Most recent donations of materials are acknowledge by Mrs. Pearce as follows: Sportman’s Shop, light fixtures; Servatius Jewelry, clock; Jay-c-etes, subscription to Time; Orofino school, paper and mimeographing; Bud Van Allen, donation of labor. Books were given by Mrs. W. P. Kachelmier, Mrs. Stella weeks, Mrs. Helen Conard, Barbara Fridley, Mrs. Frank Gaffney, Charles Johnson, Mr. and Mrs. C. E. Brock and Jerry Smith.
Library Hours
Library hours have been set as followings: Mondays and Wednesdays, 2 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday s 2 to 5 p.m.
Library Rules
Books will be lent for a period of two weeks with the privilege of renewing the books for two more weeks.
A fine of two cents (.02) for each day that the library is open will be charged for each book kept overdue.
Books lost must be paid for, and any damage suffered by the book while be charged to the borrower must be paid for.
A registration fee of fifty cents (.50) will be charged for adults and twenty-five (.25) for children.
A library card will be issued to any resident of Orofino who can give a personal reference and show identification. A child must have his parent’s signature and be able to sign his full name before being issued a card.
The library card must be presented whenever books are borrowed.
