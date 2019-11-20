The Clearwater Tribune’s “A Look into the Past” is a monthly feature of articles published in past issues. This month’s column first ran in the January 29, 1939 Tribune. Articles are reprinted as originally shown, including mistakes.
Mrs. A. D. Carr was agreeably surprised Sunday when some neighbors and Grange members dropped in at her home on Fords Creek ridge with a fine lunch and spent the day eating and visiting in commemoration of her pioneer residence there. She is the oldest pioneer of the section.
Mrs. Carr came to Clearwater County in July, 1892, before the Nez Perce reservation was opened and at a time when only one other white woman resided on the ridge. That lady was Mrs. John Kennedy. Mr. Carr came here in April, 1892, and his wife followed in July, accompanied by her four children and brother, Job Snyder. They crossed the Northfork by canoe before ferry boats were built and packed in. Benjamin Hines was the lone Indian living on the site which is now Orofino. His house was situated about where the Blake home is. The Carrs homesteaded a place about two miles beyond where she now lives.
Guests included Mr. and Mrs. T. S. Martin, Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Koerling and two sons, Mr. and Mrs. Fred Roy and three children, Jerry Cooper, Mr. and Mrs. George Hardy, Evelyn Shaw, Mr. and Mrs. Marion Jenks, Newt Lyle, Fred Anderson, and Mr. and Mrs. Albert Carr. All reported an enjoyable time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.