The Clearwater Quick Response Unit is sponsoring a Spaghetti Feed on March 14, 4-7 p.m. at the Clearwater IOOF Hall.
It is a fund raiser for the maintenance and improvement of the Unit. The goal is to fund an automatic lift gurney for the newer ambulance that was purchased from funds raised last year.
Spaghetti, garlic bread, beverages and dessert will be served. Donations for the dinner. Other activities include silent auction, raffles, and bake sale. One special large wood carving of a bear will be won in a raffle. The bear was carved by Bo Lane and donated to the QRU for fund raising.
Winter is almost over, relieve that cabin fever and come on over for a great spaghetti mean and lots of fun and visiting. For questions contact Nancy Sutton at 208-926-0169.
