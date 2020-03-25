As concerns about COVID-19 reach our community we have employed the following measures to insure our staff, as well as patrons remain healthy and do their part in social distancing.
The library is CLOSED to all foot traffic but will accept phone requests for books or movies, Monday through Friday. We will be closed on Saturdays until further notice.
Please be aware that many libraries within the Valnet system are no longer processing holds. You can still request books or authors within our library, which we will deliver to your car at the front of the library. Also you can utilize the Overdrive and Libby options for books.
Our website is constantly updating with information and resources. A new one recently added: JLG Digital eBooks for elementary, middle school and high school readers. It offers unlimited access to read books online from any device. Now with no passwords necessary.
There is no limit to the number of users who can access the books, so tell your home-bound students to click to their hearts content! There are always new picks available. Check out: JLG@HOME for more complimentary resources for you and your readers.
Meanwhile, with this restriction in place, we are using the time to clean and disinfect books, and move into the Children’s expansion so it’s ready for use when we do reopen. Thank you all for your continued support and patience as we get through this stressful time.
