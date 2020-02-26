We are happy to share a two-week digital book club, free to our patrons. The program, “Together We Read” connects readers from the U.S. with the same ebook at the same time without any waitlist or holds. All our patrons need to do is visit our library’s website Clearwater Memorial Public Library and click on the E Library tab. Then choose the Overdrive option and with your library card you will be able to access the ebook “Lean on Me”. This offer is available from Feb 19- March 4.
Also available from our website, under the ELibrary tab, LiLI has a new look. LiLI (Libraries Linking Idaho) 150 Prime Academic Research and Learning Databases FREE to Idaho Residents. It’s a great resource from Genealogy to auto repair manuals! Check it out.
Our Facebook page has a new slide show of pictures showing the changes going on in the children’s room. Painting is going on this week as work continues.
The children’s area remains closed but an assortment of books are available to check out at the circulation desk. AND Storytime will continue to meet, Friday at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. This week’s theme is Leap Frog.
