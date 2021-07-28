The Clearwater Memorial Public Library was awarded a grant of $10,400 in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding, which was granted through the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the Idaho Commission for Libraries.
The staff and board members of the Orofino Library plan to use some of the grant funds to obtain loaner tablet kits with pre-loaded educational materials for ages 3-7 and ages 6-12. In addition, we will obtain computers and software for youths 13 and up.
Some of the funds will be used toward updating our non-fiction collection.
Library Director Cleo Castellanos said, “We are so grateful to receive this funding which will allow the library to provide additional services to all our patrons. We are especially excited that we will be able to provide more resources to pre-school and elementary pupils as well as our home-schoolers.”
Throughout Idaho, 48 libraries of all types -- public, school, academic, and special, which includes tribal -- received this ARPA funding through a competitive grant process.
“I am very pleased that the ICFL is able to assist all types of libraries with the ARPA funding,” said State Librarian Stephanie Bailey-White. “And the funds will be distributed to libraries around our state, which is another important factor in the tremendous impact this funding will make for Idahoans throughout the Gem State.”
This project was made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services, grant number LS-250208-OLS-21.
