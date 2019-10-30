Well, it’s almost November. Hope you all have a safe and happy Halloween.
November’s new story time schedule is available at the library and on our home page as well. Friday’s theme is Elephants. We are pleased to be taking part in Idaho Family Reading Week the week of Nov. 11. A complete list of events and times is listed in the paper this week, as well as schedules printed at our circulation desk. We encourage all family members to participate.
November book club will meet on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 2 p.m. to discuss MAN OF LEGENDS by Kenneth Johnson. This will be our last meeting of 2019. We will be discussing selections for the 2020 year.
We will have a survey available in the library asking patrons for their input regarding our DVD section and shelving. If you use this section in the library, your participation in survey would be appreciated.
Please note that the library WILL BE CLOSED on Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29 for Thanksgiving.
