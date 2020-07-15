Hello from the Library! As we see the number of COVID cases continuing to increase within our state, and now our county, the library will remain closed to patrons.
We are happy to pass along some new sites from the Idaho Commission of Libraries! A Virtual Comic Convention!
BiblioBoard has kindly made an array of graphic novels freely available on lili.org through the end of August.
From their mouths directly: “As library buildings have remained closed for now, we have focused our energy on continuing to support our remote services to ensure libraries can thrive in virtually supporting their communities during this unprecedented time.
One of the things that BiblioBoard has brought to fruition is a Virtual Library Comic Convention (VLCC) project featuring eBooks from leading comic and graphic novel publishers. With ComiCon events being canceled throughout the nation, we thought ‘what better way to fill this gap while also bringing you amazing, free, virtual content’ (thanks to our generous publishing partners).
Along with that, we’ll be hosting a VLCC online event this summer with illustrators, characters, and industry professionals, all free of charge!”
Here is some information on the promotional assets you can use on websites, etc.:
Here is information on the VLCC online event we’ll be hosting on July 30:
To access this content, visit https://lili.org/ and look for the link under the “For a Limited Time Only” section near the top of the homepage.
Sounds fun, doesn’t it?
Please remember that WiFi access is available 24/7 around the outside parking areas of the library. Curbside service is increasing and we urge you to call in your reading or listening requests and we will do our best to fill them.
Most libraries within our Valnet system remain closed but offer curbside service as well.
If you find a book that you want, and we don’t have here, if it’s only at another library, it is possible to contact the library who does have the book and pick it up there.
