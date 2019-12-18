This week for Story Time the theme will be Christmas. Friday at 10:30 and 2, all ages are welcome.
The last week of Dec. 28, Story Time’s theme is The First Day of Winter.
Our display case this month features ornaments from around the world. Stop in and see the collection.
We are seeking items, small items, for a display of winter sports gear, antique, new, odd, and familiar. Contact the library at 208-476-3411.
There is no book club this month but we will resume Jan. 23 to discuss The Giver of Stars by JoJo Moyes.
This is the last week to sign up for our bag of books Christmas give away. Both adults and children can sign up.
The drawing will be held Friday, Dec. 20. You don’t need to be present to win.
If you missed the Friends of the Library book sale at the Patchwork Bazaar recently, the library has an ongoing book sale for the Friends.
Stop in for some books, great last minute gift ideas!
We will close at NOON on Tuesday, Dec. 24 and all day on Wednesday, Dec. 25 for Christmas.
We will also close at NOON on Tuesday, Dec. 31 and all day on Wednesday, Jan. 1. Happy Holidays to all!
