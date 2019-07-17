The summer reading program, A Universe of Stories, is in full swing now. This second week, the focus is ROCKETS. Story Time and Crafts are held Wednesday and Fridays at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Participants in the program can come in anytime during the week for reporting, and incentives, which include a free book for each child, each week! How great is that!
We continue to have over 200 patrons daily and several from surrounding areas are participating in our summer reading program.
Book Club will meet on Wednesday the 24. We will be discussing books by author Sue Monk Kidd.
Our rotating display this week features Ernest Hemingway. Richard Whitten’s display of gorgeous butterflies and moths continues through the month.
And don’t forget about the Friends of the Library book sale. Plenty of great books for summer vacations and travels. An assortment of audio books and DVDs are also for sale.
We thank you for your continued support.
