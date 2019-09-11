We welcome your home baked cookies
Visit our cookie booth at the fair
Every year we have the opportunity to participate in our local fair, with our annual cookie booth fundraiser. Members of our community take time from their busy schedules to bake for our booth, and from their kitchens come the best home baked cookies you have ever tasted. From gourmet to old fashioned favorites, we have them all!
You can drop off your cookies on Wednesday, Sept. 11 between 11 and 1 or anytime during the fair. Drop off at the cookie booth at the park.
You, our community, by helping with our cookie booth, help us to rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome all the animals in our care. Every year, thanks to our community, we save hundreds of animals. We look forward to seeing you this year.
Jake, 3 year old apricot Mastiff, intact Male, ran off from Greer Beach 8/19/19. Timid, but very sweet. Last seen near 2131 Carrot Ridge Road. Owners love and miss him terribly. Please contact Clearwater Humane Society if found.
Ellie, 13 week old, female, brindle (stripes), Mastiff puppy wearing a pink and brown collar, no pet ID tag, is micro chipped. Went missing at the big swimming dock just west of Cranberry Creek on Dworshak Lake on July 27, 2019. The owner is devastated and desperate to get her puppy back. If you have seen this dog or you have this dog please call Clearwater Humane Society at 208-476-9823.
“Mittens”, a two year old spayed female cat who is a black and brown tabby with white on her chest and four white paws went missing from West 1st Ave. off Hwy 12 in Orofino on July 6, 2019. If you have seen this cat or have this cat please call Clearwater Humane Society at 208-476-9823. Pictured
For Adoption
4 kittens, 16 weeks old, sweet and adorable. They’re ready for their forever homes. Will be at Lewiston Petco, Saturday 10 am to 2 pm, or call Clearwater Humane Society at 208-476-9823.
Needed
We need kitten and cat food right now so that we have help caring for our cats and kittens until we find their forever homes.
We need large stainless steel bowls for water. We also need treats for training. Small milk bones and other tasty treats are great.
We need towels to bathe our dogs and cats. Please don’t throw your old towels away—we will put them to good use.
***We need nylabones and tug toys for the dogs/puppies and toys for our cats/kittens right now.***
You can drop all donations of food, toys, blankets, etc. at Orofino Builders Supply. Steve, Leila, and Will Crockett continue to be animal lovers and great supporters.
Read this if you shop on Amazon.com
Do you shop on Amazon.com? If so, did you know you can donate to us every time you make a purchase—at no extra cost to you?
Amazon has a charity donation version of their website, at smile.amazon.com. If you visit smile.amazon.com and log in to your account, you will be prompted to choose a charity. We are under Clearwater Humane Society Ltd.
Once your charity is chosen, as long as you shop at smile.amazon.com—which looks and runs exactly like regular Amazon.com—0.5% of every purchase you make will automatically be sent to us. There is zero extra cost to you!
Best of all, if you forget and go to regular Amazon.com, Amazon will remind you, and ask you if you’d like to continue shopping at smile.amazon.com.
Thank you so much for your continued support!
Find us on Facebook
We now have a Facebook page, where we post information about animals we have for adoption, strays/lost and found animals, and also updates on our events, fundraisers, and much more. You can even donate to us right from the page!
Search on Facebook for Clearwater Humane Society, and like our page to stay updated. You’ll know you’ve found ours when you see the banner of Sherrie and Trooper across the top.
Our policy on strays
All stray dogs and cats are scanned for a microchip, vaccinated upon arrival for their safety and the safety of the other dogs and cats. They are also neutered and spayed on the sixth (6) day. All costs are the responsibility of the owner claiming the dog or cat. Strays are held for five (5) days and then are for adoption.
