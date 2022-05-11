Lost Cats
Daisy & Dolly, two lost female cats from the Greer Grade, Fraser area. Spayed, both black and white, 7-8 mos old, no collars. . If you have seen these cats or have these cats, please call Clearwater Humane Society at 208-476-9823.
Luna, 3 yr old, orange, male tabby missing from Deano’s area on May 4th.
Lost Dogs
Rack, lost male, neutered border collie, 3 yrs old. Has black body, white nose, white on chest & feet and tip of tail, no collar. Went missing from 18 miles west of Headquarters at Dig Island Evans Creek air strip about ½ mile from Dworshak Reservoir. If you have seen this dog or have this dog, please call Clearwater Humane Society at 208-476-9823.
Bella, female terrier X, lost on April 25 from Upper Fords Creek at mile marker 9. Two and half years old, blonde, with a little darker tan on tips of ears. Coat is 5-6 inches long, and white on left rear leg. If you have seen this dog or have this dog, please call Clearwater Humane Society at 208-476-9823.
Frank, lost dog missing on April 22 from the Cavendish and Leland area toward Kendrick. Male, 10 lb mini dachshund, not neutered. Black with tan markings, has black collar with silver studs, wearing a PetID tag named “Frank.”
If you have seen this dog or have this dog, please call Clearwater Humane Society at 208-476-9823.
Desperately Needed
We need kitten and cat food right now so that we have help caring for our cats and kittens until we find their forever homes.
We need large stainless steel bowls for water. We also need treats for training. Small milk bones and other tasty treats are great.
***We need nylabones and tug toys for the dogs/puppies and toys for our cats/kittens right now ***
You can drop all donations of food, toys, blankets, etc. at Orofino Builders Supply. Steve, Leila, and Will Crockett continue to be animal lovers and great supporters.
Read this if you shop on Amazon.com
Do you shop on Amazon.com? If so, did you know you can donate to us every time you make a purchase—at no extra cost to you?
Amazon has a charity donation version of their website, at smile.amazon.com. If you visit smile.amazon.com and log in to your account, you will be prompted to choose a charity. We are under Clearwater Humane Society Ltd.
Once your charity is chosen, as long as you shop at smile.amazon.com—which looks and runs exactly like regular Amazon.com—0.5% of every purchase you make will automatically be sent to us. There is zero extra cost to you!
Thank you so much for your continued support!
Find us on Facebook
We now have a Facebook page, where we post information about animals we have for adoption, strays/lost and found animals, and also updates on our events, fundraisers, and much more. You can even donate to us right from the page!
Search on Facebook for Clearwater Humane Society, and like our page to stay updated. You’ll know you’ve found ours when you see the banner of Sherrie and Trooper across the top.
Our policy on strays
All stray dogs and cats are scanned for a microchip, vaccinated upon arrival for their safety and the safety of the other dogs and cats. They are also neutered and spayed on the sixth (6) day. All costs are the responsibility of the owner claiming the dog or cat. Strays are held for five (5) days and then are for adoption.
Remember, your donations are tax deductible. Thank you for thinking of us! Our mailing address is: Clearwater Humane Society, P.O. Box 2063, Orofino, ID 83544.
